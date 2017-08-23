What’s Trending on Wednesday, August 23, 2017

What’s Trending on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2017

#Powerball

§ The Powerball jackpot climbs higher and higher and should be about $700 million for tonight’s scheduled drawing!

§ That would be the second-largest prize in U.S. lottery history (the largest was last year’s record-breaking $1.6 Powerball jackpot.)

§ The odds are winning are slim (one in 292 million) and living in Las Vegas means you’ll have to travel to Arizona or California for your closest tickets.

§ If you decide to take the one-time cash option, you’ll get $443 million!

#ElPatito

§ Justin Bieber was the first to have a hand in remixing Luis Fonsi’s summer song “Despacito,” and now “Sesame Street” is taking a crack at it.

§ The new remix features Ernie parodying the hit single to be about his pal, Rubber Duckie: El Patito (Spanish for rubber duckie.)

§ If you want to hear the whole thing and watch the video, it’s on our Facebook page.

§ The original Bieber remix has been the No. 1 song in America for 15 weeks running.

#Friendships

§ Study: Close friendships in high school make for happier adults.

§ That means having a few close friends is better than having a large group of superficial pals.

§ High school students with higher-quality best friendships tended to improve in several aspects of mental health over time, while teens who were popular among their peers during high school may be more prone to social anxiety later in life.

#WomensEquality

§ Women’s rights in the U.S. have made leaps and bounds since the passage of the 19th Amendment, yet many women still struggle to crack the proverbial glass ceiling because of their unequal treatment in society.

§ Unfortunately, the gender gap in 21st century America has only expanded…the U.S. failed to make the top 10 or even the top 40 in 2016 of the World Economic Forum’s ranking of 144 countries based on gender equality (we were 45th.)

§ So in what states do women receive the most equal treatment? Based on things like income, executive positions, work hours, education levels, and political representation, you’re in a good state, ladies.

§ Nevada was #2 in the nation for women’s equality, only behind Hawaii. We were followed by Illinois, Minnesota, and Washington.

§ The worst states are Utah, Virginia, Texas, South Carolina and Georgia.