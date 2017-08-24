Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Lady Gaga’s ‘Five Foot Two’ Documentary Headed to Netflix

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Wire Image

By Scott T. Sterling

A new Lady Gaga documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, is slated to launch globally on Netflix September 22.

Th “intimate and unfettered portrait of a year in the life of Lady Gaga” will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

With the doc, “audiences get an unguarded glimpse at Gaga through a series of personal highs and lows and the culmination of a year’s emotional journey,” according to a press release. “From struggles with relationships to health issues, from finding solace in her inner circle to conquering her insecurities, Gaga: Five Foot Two navigates the divide between life as a superstar and life as an everyday woman.”

“I had a rare opportunity to create a portrait of an artist with such an open heart and mind,” explained the doc’s director, Chris Moukarbel. “I feel really lucky that Gaga trusted me and my vision.”

