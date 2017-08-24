What’s Trending on Thursday, August 24th, 2017

#TaylorSwift

§ Taylor Swift made the big announcement yesterday!

§ Her new album called “Reputation” is being released on Nov. 10th.

§ And, as we told you, a new single is coming tonight at 9pm our time and you can hear it World Premiere on Mix 94.1.

§ Mix 94.1 will World Premiere the currently untitled single at that time.

§ The cover art of the album is what is really grabbing everyone’s attention…it’s black-and-white and one half of her face is superimposed with newspaper clippings and headlines about herself.

§ Some people are pointing out that the font she used looks similar to the lettering on Kanye West’s Yeezy merchandise, with one person tweeting, “Did Taylor try and shade Kanye with a FONT?!”

#ReplyASAP

§ Parents have a new tool to help them get through to their phone-addicted kids.

§ A dad in Britain has created an app that will send texts their children aren’t able to ignore until they read the message.

§ This dad was tired of his son ignoring his texts so he developed the app.

§ It also allows users to send a text that triggers an alarm on the recipient’s phone even if their cell is on silent.

§ The message will block out anything else being done on the phone and the alarm won’t end until the message is read.

§ It’s currently only available on Android but will be available for iOS soon.

#Arbys

§ Arby’s is celebrating the “Game of Thrones” finale!

§ In nine cities around the country, you can get a whole turkey leg at the drive-thru for the show’s finale.

§ They’ll be available for $5.99 starting on Sunday, August 27th.

§ The bad news: no Las Vegas locations will be participating…the closest locations to us are in LA and in Phoenix.

#Halloween

§ Saying goodbye to summer is never easy but one thing that really irritates people is the invasion of Halloween treats and pumpkin spice in stores everywhere, months before the holiday.

§ Yes, Halloween is already in stores and people are not happy about it.

§ Marketing experts say the logic behind the early arrival of Halloween candy affects buyers in three ways: it gets people excited for the holiday, it presents an “element of fear” that guilts parents into buying things for their kids, and it sets off “mindset flags” that alert consumers of the season’s items.