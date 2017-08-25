Chris Brown Parties at the Water Park in ‘Pills and Automobiles’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Chris Brown has returned with a new music video, “Pills and Automobiles.” The track is the latest in advance of Brown’s forthcoming new album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, due for release on Halloween (Oct. 31).

Related: Rihanna Fans Turn on Chris Brown Over Instagram Comment

Brown comes with a bevy of friends in the new clip, including featured rappers Kodak Black, Yo Gotti, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The crew is joined by a slew of models in the summery video as they all frolic in a water park.

Watch Brown’s explicit “Pills and Automobiles” video now at Radio.com.