Mercedes in the Morning Show #582

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC get anxiety from credit cards
7:00 a.m.
-Joel McHale joins the show to talk about the Tyler Robinson Foundation Gala
-Mercedes and JC think about what the perks of dating them would be
8:00 a.m.
-Radio Truth or Dare
-Deal Breaker
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am
And check us out on social media:
Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM
Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM
Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc