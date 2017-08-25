Mercedes in the Morning Show #583

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes met one of her idols and was happy he was nice
-Mercedes will never watch this particular scary movie
7:00 a.m.
-LeAnn Rimes called into the show to talk about Bite of Las Vegas
8:00 a.m.
-JC has a theory about women and flowers
-JC plays a game of Think Fast with Mercedes
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am
And check us out on social media:
Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM
Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM
Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc