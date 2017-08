By Robyn Collins

Rod Stewart has teamed with Joe Jonas’ DNCE for a reimagined version of his classic track “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy.”

The song originally appeared on Stewart’s 1978 album Blondes Have More Fun; it hit number one in six countries including the US.

The two-time Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductee and DNCE will perform the new collaboration at the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday, August 27.

Check out the new track below.