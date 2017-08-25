What’s Trending on Friday, August 25th, 2017

#TaylorSwift

§ The highly-anticipated single is out! And we World Premiered it on Mix 94.1 las night.

§ The song is called ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

§ It’s the first track off her new album “Reputation,” which will drop on November 10th.

§ Some new developments: She’s already got three videos in the can. If you look at her Vevo account, it says she has 77 videos but if you count, there are only 74. 3 are hidden.

§ And she may not show up to the VMAs after all…one executive producer says that they wish she was coming on and performing but she’s not. Unless they’re trying to throw us off their tracks?

#MayweatherMcGregor

§ Saturday night is going to be a huge night in Las Vegas!

§ It’s all about the big Mayweather vs. McGregor fight and ticket prices are tracking as the second biggest event ever.

§ The event tracking is only behind Mayweather-Pacquiao in 2015 on StubHub.

§ Not only will the winner run off with a huge amount of cash but they will also win the “Money Belt.” This is a special belt that the World Boxing Council has created.

§ It contains 3360 diamonds, 600 sapphires, 160 emeralds, and approximately 3.3 pounds of 24-karat gold. It also features the names of both combatants.

#Hatfishing

§ We all do things to make ourselves feel better about our appearance but an old trend that men use is being called out.

§ It’s called “hatfishing,” and it’s similar to “catfishing” except it’s when a guy wears a hat in all of his online dating photos to hide the fact that he’s balding.

§ It could be a guy wearing a baseball cap and a suit, a guy wearing a beanie in the summer, whatever.

§ Then when these men go out on dates, the truth is revealed.

#PizzaHut

§ Want to win free Pizza Hut pizza for life? Now you have your shot.

§ They claim to have set the world record for most dominoes knocked down…the set up took a 14-person team two days to build and it appears in a pizza commercial for Hut Rewards.

§ Now through Aug. 31, if you’re a member with marvelous guessing skills, you can win free pizza for life.

§ Guess the number of dominoes knocked down in the video and the winner of the contest will be credited with 312,000 points—good for one pizza every other week for 60 years.