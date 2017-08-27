Taylor Swift Premieres ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video

By Hayden Wright

During the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift released the music video for her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” and it’s a trip down memory lane with a zombie twist.

At the top of the clip, an undead Taylor claws herself out of a grave marked “Here Lies Taylor Swift’s Reputation.” From there, viewers see Taylor in an array of crazy setups like cruising with a biker gang and vandalizing a store wearing a cat mask.

We also get cutaways to Taylor on a throne surrounded by snakes—a throwback to 2016, when internet haters inundated her social media accounts with the snake emojis. She’s been fond of reclaiming that imagery lately. In one futuristic scene, Taylor can be seen “programming” a horde of “squad” mannequins to do her bidding.

At the video’s climax, 2017 Taylor Swift stands atop a mountain of previous iterations of the pop star: Her nerd-next-door character from “You Belong With Me,” her majorette getup from the Red tour and her ballet costume from the “Shake It Off” video. The higher they climb, the faster they fall…to their figurative deaths.

In an epilogue, these ghosts of Taylor Swift past stand in a lineup and trade insults:

“Stop acting like you’re all nice!”

“You are so fake!”

“There she goes, playing the victim again.”

The track is the lead single from the Swift’s forthcoming sixth studio album Reputation, which arrives November 10th. Although she doesn’t name names Swift goes all-in on her critics and adversaries, many have read the song as the latest barb in Swift’s ongoing feud with Kanye West.

Check out Taylor’s latest below.