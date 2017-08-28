What’s Trending on Monday, August 28th, 2017

#Harvey

§ Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday night with wind speeds as high as 130 mph.

§ The storm continues to slowly move inland and has been downgraded to a tropical storm, still packing maximum winds of 40 mph.

§ The National Hurricane Center is warning that flooding will be “catastrophic and life threatening,” and the National Weather Service called the rainfall “unprecedented.”

§ If you want to help those affected by the hurricane, you can by donating to the Red Cross. We have posted a link on our Facebook page.

#VMAs

§ Music’s biggest names gathered for the MTV Video Music Awards last night.

§ Kendrick Lamar opened the show with a fiery performance!

§ Katy Perry was the host

§ Taylor Swift debuted her new video for “Look What You Made Me Do.”

§ Some of the night’s winners include: Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” won “Video of the Year,” and Ed Sheeran won “Artist of the Year.”

§ We’ve posted all the winners for you to see on our Facebook page.

#MayweatherMcGregor

§ The fight of the century between Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor had everyone on the edge of their seat on Saturday night.

§ Mayweather beat McGregor by TKO in the 10th round.

§ The fight brought out the A list. Spotted in the crowd: A-Rod and J-Lo, Bruce Willis, Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Demi Lovato, Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Lebron James, to name a few.

§ Mayweather won between $250 to $300 million with $100 million of that was just for showing up and another $150 to $200 million for the PPV.

§ McGregor will bring home $30 million just for showing up, plus his share of the PPV earnings.

#DatingProfileFood

§ Food is a big part of dating so it only makes sense that food features prominently in people’s dating profiles.

§ A new study says that there are two dishes that are most commonly mentioned in people’s profiles…it’s a tie between sushi and pizza.

§ They were followed by burgers and tacos.