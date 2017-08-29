What’s Trending on Tuesday, August 29th, 2017

#TaylorSwift

§ The Taylor Swift fans have taken Adele’s Vevo crown.

§ Less than 24 hours after releasing her new music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” during the VMA’s, Taylor beat Adele’s record for the most single-day views on Vevo.

§ Adele took the honor from Taylor in October of 2015 when “Hello” got 27.7 million views, beating Taylor’s previous record of 20.1 million views with “Bad Blood.”

§ The song is her first solo track in three years and the debut single from her upcoming sixth album “Reputation,” due Nov. 10th.

#WeightLoss

§ Study shows that consistency is key for weight loss.

§ Slowly but steadily shedding pounds each week can be more beneficial for long-term weight loss than seeing your weight drastically drop, only to rise again.

§ Some keys to lose slow and steady: use smaller plates (10 in. plate), eat soup before dinner (can reduce calories at meal by about 20%) with some frozen vegetable added, and get enough sleep (you will gain weight if you’re no sleeping enough (sleep deprivation reduces the hormones in our body that makes us feel full.)

#WHIPs

§ WHIPs are the new MILFs.

§ Women of a certain age—particularly those in relationships with younger men—have long been slapped with vulgar labels like “MILF” and “cougar.” Until now.

§ A new positive suggestion has been offered and it’s catching on: WHIP, or “women who are hot, intelligent, and in their prime.”

§ Maybe it’s being PC but degrading sexually desirable and self-possessed women who happen to be dating younger men isn’t cool.

#Coffee

§ A new study says that higher consumption of coffee is connected to a lower risk of death.

§ The study followed over 20,000 people for about 10 years.

§ Those that drank at least found cups of coffee a day and a 64% lower risk of death than those who never or almost never drank coffee.

§ The research also found that for participants who were 45 or older, drinking 2 additional cups of coffee was linked to a 30% lower risk of death.