Shawn Hook on Mercedes in the Morning

BURBANK, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Musician Shawn Hook performs onstage at the 102.7 KIISFM Tinder Ball at the iHeartRadio Theater on February 11, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Shawn Hook called into the show this morning to talk about his latest single ‘Reminding Me’ featuring Vanessa Hudgens and Bite of Las Vegas. He touched on shooting the steamy music video for his single, getting “in the mood”, breaking a Guinness World Record and his relationship with Mix artist Shawn Mendes! Listen to it all here!

