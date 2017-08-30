What’s Trending on Wednesday, August 30, 2017

What’s Trending on Wednesday, August 30th, 2017

#Coldplay

§ Coldplay is sending love to its fans in Houston after canceling a show there last Friday, ahead of Hurricane Harvey.

§ The band performed a song called “Houston” which was dedicated to fans in the city.

§ They were in Miami when they performed it and Chris Martin said, “This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that’s kind of what we think of when we go to Texas.”

§ The death toll in Texas has climbed to 18 amid “epic and catastrophic” flooding that has taken place since Harvey made landfall on Friday.

#BestBuy

§ Best Buy is apologizing after one of their stores in Houston offered Hurricane Harvey victims bottle water for a very high price.

§ The store was caught selling 12-packs of Smartwater for $29.98 and 24-packs of Dasani for a whopping $42.96.

§ A photo of the display went viral this week, amid allegations of price gouging in the wake of Harvey.

§ Best Buy admits, “This was a big mistake on the part of a few employees at one store on Friday. As a company, we are focused on helping, not hurting affected people. We’re sorry and it won’t happen again.”

#WorldProblems

§ The World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Survey asks millennials about the biggest world issue today.

§ For the third year in a row, millennials believe climate change is #1.

§ Nearly half chose it as their top concern and over 78% said they would be willing to change their lifestyle to protect the environment.

§ The other top-5 most concerning world issues according to millennials are large scale conflicts (wars), Inequality (income, discrimination,) Poverty, and Religious Conflicts.

# Target

§ Move over Two Buck Chuck! Target is rolling out a new wine brand!

§ The just announced that they will be selling an exclusive line of wines starting next month.

§ The best part? Each bottle costs just $5.

§ The new line will be available starting Septeber 3rd and it’s called California Roots.

§ It includes five wine blends that are “carefully crafted with premium, California-grown grapes.”

§ That includes a Chardonnay, a Pinot Grigio, a Moscato, a Cabernet Sauvignon, and a Red Blend.