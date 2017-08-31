Beyoncé Raising Money for Harvey Relief in Houston

By Scott T. Sterling

Beyoncé has launched an initiative to raise money for her hometown of Houston in light of the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Related: Beyoncé’s Pastor: Singer Already Made ‘Significant Donation’ to Harvey Relief Efforts

A new “BeyGood Houston” page has been added to her website, directing fans to where they can donate and help.

“Join us as the BeyGOOD team heads to Houston to continue our relief efforts on the ground,” reads a statement on the page. “We have teamed up with Bread of Life and Greater Houston Community Foundation, who have been working with the displaced from the start of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall. Your donations will help in long-term revitalization and aid in purchasing immediate needs.”

The page goes on to detail some of those needs, including baby products, cots, blankets, wheelchairs, feminine products and more.