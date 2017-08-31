HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Mercedes in the Morning Show #586

By JC Fernandez
6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes learned a life lesson from a movie

7:00 a.m.
-Shawn Hook called into the show to talk about Bite of Las Vegas
-Deal Breaker

8:00 a.m.
-JC and Mercedes played the Name that Backwards Tune game for #NewGameWednesday
-Mercedes remember how she was cheated on as a teen and the nickname she gave her ex

