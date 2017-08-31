What’s Trending on Thursday, August 31, 2017

What’s Trending on Thursday, August 31st, 2017

#SongOfTheSummer

§ Labor Day means the end of the summer which means we can finally crown a winner in the coveted battle of “Song of the Summer!”

§ I know what a lot of you are thinking…it must be “Despacito” since it ruled the airwaves and tied the record for most weeks atop the Hot 100 set by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men in 1996,

§ Believe it or not…that IS NOT the official winner.

§ The winner, according to Twitter data is…”Down” by Fifth Harmony!

§ The song, released on June 2nd, was the group’s first since the departure of Camila Cabello.

§ In fact, Cabello’s own single, “Crying in the Club,” also beat out “Despacito” in terms of tweets generated.

#OlderDads

§ Study shows the average American dad is getting older.

§ The average age of a father of a newborn in the U.S. increased from 27.4 years old to 30.9 years old between 1972 and 2015.

§ Experts say there are a few reasons for this, including the increased use of contraception, increased entry of women into the labor force, and a longer life expectancy.

#TaylorSwift

§ Everyone is still talking about Taylor Swift’s new song “Look What You Made Me Do,” along with the video.

§ If you watched the video and wondered if all the diamonds she was drenched in are real…the answer is YES!

§ Jeweler Neil Lane confirmed on his IG page that all of the diamonds she is wearing in that scene are real.

§ But while there are reports that the tub in which she’s sitting in is full of real diamonds…well, that’s highly unlikely. There say that tub had $10 million worth of diamonds in it but that could have been a couple of pieces.

§ Along with the diamonds and jewelry, you may have noticed the single dollar bill in the tub, which some say is a reference to the symbolic dollar she won in her trial against the radio host whom she said groped her backstage at a 2013 concert.

#PSLDeodorant

§ The season is almost here and now you can smell like fall with Pumpkin Spice Latte deodorant.

§ The company that’s coming up with this concoction is called “Native, and it’s the same company that brought us rosé-scented deodorant.

§ They make all of their products without parabens, phthalates, or aluminum.

§ A stick will cost you $12 a pop and orders start shipping on September 5th.