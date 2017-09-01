What’s Trending on Friday, September 1st, 2017

#JJWatt

§ Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has surpassed his goal of raising $10 million for Hurricane Harvey victims.

§ At last check, he has raised over $13 million.

§ This amount includes a $200,000 donation from drake and a $1 million donation from Ellen and Walmart.

§ He launched this fundraiser on Sunday and, at the time hoped to raise $200,000.

§ He has said the money will go towards purchasing basic supplies including food, water, clothing, which he and his teammates will distribute in and around the Houston area.

#MarryUp

§ A study suggests it’s now easier for men to “marry up” than it is for women.

§ Women may now be more likely to financially benefit men than women now.

§ Research shows that women are now more likely to have a college degree than men and that is translating into the job market.

§ Over the years, married men’s standard of living has improved more than women’s and they say it goes back to the education.

§ Women are on their way up, but their less-educated partners are dragging down the family income average.

#EdSheeran

§ He gave a special shout-out to one of his littlest fans at his concert in Miami on Wednesday.

§ A couple brought along their baby daughter, Cooper Sheeran Smith.

§ He asked her age and they told him she was one and that her middle name is Sheeran.

§ Ed was thrilled because she was being so good and he loves babies.

§ He then dedicated his next song, “Dive” to her.

§ See how it all went down on our Facebook page.

#Narcissists

§ Study shows that narcissists actually don’t like looking at themselves.

§ Highly narcissistic men feel emotional distress rather than delight when viewing pictures of themselves.

§ Researchers think it suggests that they may struggle with negative opinions of themselves, maybe even on a subconscious level.

§ There might be more vulnerability and self-doubt hiding under narcissism than we thought!