What’s Trending on Friday, September 1st, 2017
#JJWatt
§ Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has surpassed his goal of raising $10 million for Hurricane Harvey victims.
§ At last check, he has raised over $13 million.
§ This amount includes a $200,000 donation from drake and a $1 million donation from Ellen and Walmart.
§ He launched this fundraiser on Sunday and, at the time hoped to raise $200,000.
§ He has said the money will go towards purchasing basic supplies including food, water, clothing, which he and his teammates will distribute in and around the Houston area.
#MarryUp
§ A study suggests it’s now easier for men to “marry up” than it is for women.
§ Women may now be more likely to financially benefit men than women now.
§ Research shows that women are now more likely to have a college degree than men and that is translating into the job market.
§ Over the years, married men’s standard of living has improved more than women’s and they say it goes back to the education.
§ Women are on their way up, but their less-educated partners are dragging down the family income average.
#EdSheeran
§ He gave a special shout-out to one of his littlest fans at his concert in Miami on Wednesday.
§ A couple brought along their baby daughter, Cooper Sheeran Smith.
§ He asked her age and they told him she was one and that her middle name is Sheeran.
§ Ed was thrilled because she was being so good and he loves babies.
§ He then dedicated his next song, “Dive” to her.
§ See how it all went down on our Facebook page.
#Narcissists
§ Study shows that narcissists actually don’t like looking at themselves.
§ Highly narcissistic men feel emotional distress rather than delight when viewing pictures of themselves.
§ Researchers think it suggests that they may struggle with negative opinions of themselves, maybe even on a subconscious level.
§ There might be more vulnerability and self-doubt hiding under narcissism than we thought!