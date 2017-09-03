Taylor Swift Drops New Track ‘…Ready For It?’

Taylor Swift has released a new track “…Ready For It?”

“Knew he was a killer, first time that I saw him, wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted,” the track begins. “But if he’s a ghost then I can be a phantom, holding him for ransom, some, some boys are trying too hard, he don’t try at all though, younger than my exes but he act like such a man so, I see nothing better, I keep him forever, like a vendetta.”

The track is our second listen to the singer’s highly anticipated sixth studio album Reputation.

