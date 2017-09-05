Bite Of Las Vegas: Stage Schedule

It is here… the information people have been asking for… the stage schedule for the 2017 “Bite Of Las Vegas” sponsored by Blue Moon, Coors Light and YOUR Toyota dealers of Southern Nevada. Bite of Las Vegas takes place on September 9th at Desert Breeze featuring performances by Neon Trees, Rachel Platten, LeAnn Rimes, Eve 6, Vertical Horizon, Shawn Hook, Zowie Bowie, Lights and where you can eat from over 40 of Las Vegas valley favorite eateries. The stage schedule is…

11:00 AM Gates Open

12:00 PM Lights

1:00 PM Shawn Hook

2:00 PM Vertical Horizon

3:20 PM Best Bites Awards

4:00 PM Zowie Bowie

5:10 PM Eve 6

6:20 PM LeAnn Rimes

7:30 PM Rachel Platten

9:00 PM Neon Trees

*All times are tentative and subject to change without notice!

Tickets are on sale now.

This page was updated on September 5th, 2017