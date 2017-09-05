Mercedes in the Morning Show #588

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes’ kid has a school project that we all had to do

7:00 a.m.

-JC pays for a service that he really doesn’t use

-Someone Mercedes knows got injured by trying to show off

8:00 a.m.

-Mercedes & JC reflect back on the places they partied/hooked up when they were younger

-Mercedes shares a list of weird food challenges around the valley

