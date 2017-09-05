What’s Trending on Tuesday, September 5th, 2017
#RoyalBaby
§ Princess Kate and Prince William are expecting their third child together.
§ Kensington Palace confirmed the news yesterday saying, “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”
§ She is currently dealing with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, also known as acute morning sickness, something she also battled in her first two pregnancies.
§ Reports are that she is less than three months pregnant but the palace made the announcement early because of her illness.
#MoneyAnxiety
§ Study on millennials says anxiety about money is literally making them sick.
§ Financial anxiety has made about a quarter of millennials feel physically ill and has made more than half feel depressed.
§ 69% say they experience anxiety because of their income, 67% say it’s because of their level of savings and 53% say it’s because of the worry of losing their job.
§ About a third of millennials admit that they are prone to excessive or frivolous spending, more than 26% of Gen X’s and 19% of baby boomers.
#TaylorSwift
§ ICYMI over the weekend, Taylor Swift released her second single off her upcoming album “Reputation.”
§ She teased it during Saturday’s Florida State vs. Alabama college football game.
§ The song is called “…Ready for It?” and it’s the record’s lead-off track and focuses on the beginnings of a romantic relationship.
§ It’s believed to about her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn.
#AuntieAnnes
§ Tis the season for pumpkin spice and Auntie Anne’s sending everyone into a frenzy with their latest announcement.
§ They are bringing back their Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets.
§ The bite-sized snack returns to stores next Monday so you’ll have to wait a week.
§ They’ll be available at all Auntie Anne’s locations for 2 months—until November 19th.
§ You can, of course, enjoy many other fall treats like Pumpkin Spice Dunkin’ Donuts or a PSL from Starbucks.