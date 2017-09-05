HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

What’s Trending on Tuesday, September 5th, 2017

By Mercedes
Filed Under: Auntie Annes, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Money Anxiety, royal baby, royal family, Taylor Swift, What's Trending
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves as she travels beside husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge in the 1902 State Landau carriage on the procession route along The Mall to Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The marriage of the second in line to the British throne was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and was attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding. (Photo by Paul Hackett - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What’s Trending on Tuesday, September 5th, 2017

 

#RoyalBaby

§ Princess Kate and Prince William are expecting their third child together.

§ Kensington Palace confirmed the news yesterday saying, “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

§ She is currently dealing with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, also known as acute morning sickness, something she also battled in her first two pregnancies.

§ Reports are that she is less than three months pregnant but the palace made the announcement early because of her illness.

 

#MoneyAnxiety

§ Study on millennials says anxiety about money is literally making them sick.

§ Financial anxiety has made about a quarter of millennials feel physically ill and has made more than half feel depressed.

§ 69% say they experience anxiety because of their income, 67% say it’s because of their level of savings and 53% say it’s because of the worry of losing their job.

§ About a third of millennials admit that they are prone to excessive or frivolous spending, more than 26% of Gen X’s and 19% of baby boomers.

 

#TaylorSwift

§ ICYMI over the weekend, Taylor Swift released her second single off her upcoming album “Reputation.”

§ She teased it during Saturday’s Florida State vs. Alabama college football game.

§ The song is called “…Ready for It?” and it’s the record’s lead-off track and focuses on the beginnings of a romantic relationship.

§ It’s believed to about her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

 

#AuntieAnnes

§ Tis the season for pumpkin spice and Auntie Anne’s sending everyone into a frenzy with their latest announcement.

§ They are bringing back their Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets.

§ The bite-sized snack returns to stores next Monday so you’ll have to wait a week.

§ They’ll be available at all Auntie Anne’s locations for 2 months—until November 19th.

§ You can, of course, enjoy many other fall treats like Pumpkin Spice Dunkin’ Donuts or a PSL from Starbucks.

More from Mercedes
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live