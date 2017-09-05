What’s Trending on Tuesday, September 5th, 2017

#RoyalBaby

§ Princess Kate and Prince William are expecting their third child together.

§ Kensington Palace confirmed the news yesterday saying, “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

§ She is currently dealing with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, also known as acute morning sickness, something she also battled in her first two pregnancies.

§ Reports are that she is less than three months pregnant but the palace made the announcement early because of her illness.

#MoneyAnxiety

§ Study on millennials says anxiety about money is literally making them sick.

§ Financial anxiety has made about a quarter of millennials feel physically ill and has made more than half feel depressed.

§ 69% say they experience anxiety because of their income, 67% say it’s because of their level of savings and 53% say it’s because of the worry of losing their job.

§ About a third of millennials admit that they are prone to excessive or frivolous spending, more than 26% of Gen X’s and 19% of baby boomers.

#TaylorSwift

§ ICYMI over the weekend, Taylor Swift released her second single off her upcoming album “Reputation.”

§ She teased it during Saturday’s Florida State vs. Alabama college football game.

§ The song is called “…Ready for It?” and it’s the record’s lead-off track and focuses on the beginnings of a romantic relationship.

§ It’s believed to about her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

#AuntieAnnes

§ Tis the season for pumpkin spice and Auntie Anne’s sending everyone into a frenzy with their latest announcement.

§ They are bringing back their Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets.

§ The bite-sized snack returns to stores next Monday so you’ll have to wait a week.

§ They’ll be available at all Auntie Anne’s locations for 2 months—until November 19th.

§ You can, of course, enjoy many other fall treats like Pumpkin Spice Dunkin’ Donuts or a PSL from Starbucks.