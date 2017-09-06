What’s Trending on Wednesday, September 6th, 2017

#HandInHand

§ A multi-network telethon to benefit those affected by Hurricane Harvey is coming.

§ It will be called “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurriane Harvey Relief.”

§ It’s happening on September 12th at 5pm on all the major networks: ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, and CMT.

§ The broadcast will feature appearances, performances and taped tributes by some of the nation’s biggest stars including George Clooney, Justin Bieber, Robert De Niro, Drake, Jamie Foxx, Beyonce, Julia Roberts, Adam Sandler, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey…just to name a few.

§ It will air on a tape delay to us in the west at 8pm.

#Music

§ Study shows if music gives your goosebumps, your brain might be special.

§ Those who manage to make the emotional and physical attachment to music actually have different brain structures than those who don’t.

§ It means that if you do get chills from music you are more likely to have stronger and more intense emotions.

§ Plus these sensations can also be associated with memories linked to a certain song.

#Madonna

§ Apparently, world-famous celebrities aren’t free of the everyday nuisances that plague us normal folks.

§ Madonna can’t even get her mail…the singer shared a disgruntled picture of herself and admonished the delivery service for failing to believe her identity and release a package to her.

§ She captioned it, “When you’ve been arguing with Fed-Ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won’t release your package” adding the hashtag #bitchplease.

§ It didn’t take long for a FedEx employee to see the tweet and respond to her asking for her to DM her private details.

#Chipotle

§ Chipotle is unleashing queso nationwide!

§ When the restaurant unleashed its first-ever queso dip as part of a test-launch at more than 350 restaurants back in late July, they hinted it’d only be a matter of time before you could get it across the country.

§ That time is about to arrive so get your chips ready, people!

§ They announced they will officially add queso to their menus nationwide on September 12th.

§ You can order it just like you order your guac there…add it to your burrito, bowl or other entrée for $1.25 or in a larger side with chips for $5.25!