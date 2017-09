Linkin Park have created a moving video tribute to their fans.

Related: Fans Sing Linkin Park Classics at Chester Bennington Memorial

The band shared a montage of memorials to their late frontman Chester Bennington from around the globe with a simple, but heartfelt message of thanks: “Thank you to our fans from around the world for your outpouring of love and support.”

Watch Linkin Park’s thank you message below.