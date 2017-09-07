HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Mercedes in the Morning’s ‘Chef Table’ at Bite

Bite of Las Vegas is only a few days away and only a limited amount of tickets to Mercedes in the Morning’s Chef Table are left! This special experience lets you get up close and personal with Mercedes and JC where you can eat, drink and be merry together.

 

For $50 you get: 
-General Admission Entrance into Bite of Las Vegas
-A special 30 minute chef’s experience with Mercedes & JC
-2 Smirnoff Moscow Mules
-A Mercedes in the Morning gift bag with EXCLUSIVE limited edition shirts and other Mix 94.1 goodies
-And food samples from Aloha Kitchen, Jackpot and Funnel Cake Café!

Two different times will be available– 1:30pm or 4:40pm. Must be 21+!! Get them while they last! We can’t wait to see you all. You can purchase tickets HERE!

