Morning Show Karaoke: Bite 2017 Edition

Mix 94.1 is full of talented people…but we want to put the most vocally-challenged on blast in the most embarrassing way possible — making them sing in front of all of you at Bite of Las Vegas 2017!

Check out the song samples below from Mix 94.1’s Mercedes & JC, Heather Collins, Shawn Tempesta and Angie, then vote for your favorite.

And trust us, they’ll appreciate your vote…because the LAST place finisher im this competition will have to get up on the Bite of Las Vegas stage this Saturday and belt out their tune in its entirety for all to hear.

The stakes are high! VOTE NOW!

 

