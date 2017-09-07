What’s Trending on Thursday, September 7th, 2017

#KellyClarkson

§ We talked about the new Kelly Clarkson single this week that she’s been teasing us about.

§ Well, it’s out! It was just released this morning

§ The song is called “Love So Soft”

#Hurricanes

§ Study shows people underestimate hurricanes that are given female names.

§ There is a gender bias that exists with hurricane monikers, with more people feeling threatened by male names than female names.

§ The study says that “feminine-named hurricanes cause significantly more deaths, apparently because they lead to a lower perceived risk and consequently less preparedness.”

§ As we all know, Category 4 Hurricane Harvey brought a lot of damage to Houston, while female-named Irma, now a Category 5, is gathering strength as she approaches Florida.

#EDC

§ EDC made a big announcement yesterday! After sweltering heat for the big event in June, they will be moving the event next year up a full month.

§ It’s now scheduled for May 18-20 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which should be cooler for the more than 400,000 fans that are expected next year.

§ Also, for the first time in the event’s history, EDC will offer a camping program at the speedway.

§ Options include renting air-conditioned tents or either renting or bringing their own RV.

§ Tickets go on sale at noon on September 28th.

#FooFighters

§ A couple of months ago we Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters teased us saying that one of the world’s biggest pop stars would make an appearance on their upcoming album, “Concrete and Gold.”

§ We speculated that it was Adele, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, even Lady Gaga.

§ Well now we know who it is and we overlooked the men! It’s Justin Timberlake.

§ JT was working at the same studios that the Foo Fighters were recording their new record.

§ They were hanging out in the parking lot drinking whiskey when Justin said, “Can I sing on your record? I don’t want to push it but—I just want to be able to tell my friends.”

§ Dave didn’t think twice and they pulled him in to sing backing vocals.