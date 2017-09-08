Taylor Swift Video Director Accuses Beyoncé of Copying ‘Bad Blood’ Vid

By Jon Wiederhorn

The director of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” Joseph Kahn, was recently criticized for copying the look of Beyoncé’s videos for “Formation” and “Hold Up” for Taylor’s latest. Kahn quickly defended himself by insisting that the imagery in Taylor’s new video are “not in [Beyoncé’s] art space.”

Related: Director Defends ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video

Now, Kahn has poked a stick into the Beyhive by saying Beyoncé is the one guilty of theft, not Swift — that Bey actually nabbed the look of “Formation” from Swift’s “Bad Blood.”

“[‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is] not ‘Formation’ at all,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood.’”

Sharing the article on Twitter Kahn wrote: “Article where I said Beyoncé copied Bad Blood tank tops. Seriously, do you think I give a f— about tank tops lol.”

Following the interview, the director tweeted a link to a Billboard op-ed that referenced examples of Beyoncé being influenced by the looks of other artists. “Beyhive triggered,” Kahn captioned the post.