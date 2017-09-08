What’s Trending on Friday, September 8th, 2017

#Equifax

§ The personal information of 143-million people could be affected by a breach of credit reporting company Equifax.

§ The company revealed the cyber security incident yesterday, but said they discovered it originally on July 29th.

§ The leaked information includes names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, addresses, select driver’s license numbers and over 200-thousand U.S. credit card numbers.

§ Customers are being alerted by email if their information was included in the breach.

§ Customers are being alerted by email if their information was included in the breach.

#DatingApps

§ Study: 35% of people in relationships are still regularly using dating apps.

§ 74% of people say they’d consider a divorce if they discovered their partner was on a dating app.

§ 46% of guys say they used a dating app while in a relationship because they were bored, their sex lives are dwindling or they’re having too many arguments.

#EdSheeranEffect

§ Red-haired men are reportedly getting more action now thanks to the “Ed Sheeran Effect.”

§ Research found that a fifth of red-haired men aged 25-34 have gotten more sexy attention from women thanks to Ed’s popularity.

§ It’s not limited to the guys either…red-headed stars like Emma Stone and Isla Fisher are leading the way for red-headed women.

§ And it’s translating to the ginger’s confidence…men say they are feeling more confident about their fiery locks!

#NFLMostLikable

§ Football is back and new poll asked people who is the most likable NFL player.

§ The honor goes to Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

§ Player’s score was a combination of factors like awareness, dynamic and excitement.

§ Fitzgerald scored the highest rating in the dynamic category.

§ He was followed by JJ Watt, Drew Brees, Jordy Nelson and Derek Carr.