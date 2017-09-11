Kristen Bell Sings ‘Frozen’ Songs at Hurricane Irma Shelter

By Scott T. Sterling

There’s nothing like a little uplifting music to make a bad situation just a little bit better.

While Hurricane Irma evacuees hunkered down inside an Orlando shelter during the storm, actress Kristen Bell brought some joy to the scene by singing songs from the blockbuster movie, Frozen.

Bell, who starred as “Anna” in the film, hopped onstage at the Meadow Woods Middle School to sing “For the First Time in Forever.”

“Thank you so much @IMKristenBell for stopping by and encouraging us with your beautiful voice and positive message!” the school wrote on Twitter. “Continue spreading joy!”

“When #HurrcaneIrma is at your heels, there’s only one thing to do: get to a shelter, grab a mic and SING,” Bell tweeted about the heartwarming moment. “When youre #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show. Richard and Rebecca everyone!”

Bell’s good deeds during the hurricane extended beyond her shelter serenade. She also helped Frozen co-star Josh Gad’s family find shelter before the storm slammed into Florida.

“So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma,” Gad shared on Instagram. “When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don’t make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above.”

She also helped evacuate fellow actress Jennifer Carpenter’s grandmother and aunt get away from the impending hurricane.

“I knew Kristen was in Orlando because I saw what she did for Josh,” Carpenter told Huffington Post. “I decided to reach out … and told her what we were up against. I wanted to see if they could sleep in the lobby of her hotel. Or in the hallway. Anything!”

Bell, who was in Orlando filming the movie Like Father, sprung into action, securing a hotel room for the pair.

“She’s like a battery that never loses her charge for the good fight,” Carpenter said of Bell. “She deserves a lot of credit for what she does publicly and privately.”

Yesterday (Sept. 10), Bell talked to CBS Sacramento (where her father is the news director) about the harrowing weekend, during which she and the film crew of more than 80 people waited out the storm at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort.

“We’ve just told the front desk that we have an able-bodied crew and if we need to deliver toilet paper and water to people’s rooms, we’re ready to be on staff,” she said. (via People). She also talked about helping the senior citizens who were brought to the location for safety.

“We’ve got a lot of potties in the hallway. We’ve got a lot of wheelchairs. And we’re making it work,” related. “I’m going to call some Bingo later on this afternoon.”

Bell revealed on Twitter that one of the seniors named John was her “side piece,” and hoped that husband Dax Shepard would be OK with that, since she’s “powerless over a man who serenades me.”

