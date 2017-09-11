Mercedes in the Morning Show #592

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-If Mercedes and JC were to marry their spouses in the exact spot they met it would be in radio station lobbies

7:00 a.m.

-JC & Mercedes want to know “If God made Alaska on a good day, what did he make on a bad day?”

-Mercedes’ favorite team names are always from these two sports

8:00 a.m.

-AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys calls into the show to critique Mercedes & JC’s performance/ Morning Show Karaoke results

-Oh Wow Wheel

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube