What’s Trending on Monday, September 11th, 2017

#BiteLV

§ What an incredible Saturday we had at Mix 94.1’s 21st annual Bite of Las Vegas!

§ The weather was perfect and so many people came out to enjoy incredible food and great music from Neon Trees, Rachel Platten, LeAnn Rimes, Eve 6, Vertical Horizon, Zowie Bowie, Shawn Hook and Lights.

§ We got to sit down with some of the artists and play some Rapid Fire with them.

§ Also, Angie performed her song for Morning Show Karaoke, but we ALSO performed since we were the worst.

§ We did find out something interesting…Shawn Tempesta did, in fact, hack the vote so we actually had the MOST VOTES! Thank you!

#DogRest

§ Study shows sleeping with your dog can give you a better night’s rest!

§ 40 million American homes have dogs as pets but many are divided when it comes to letting them sleep in the bedroom.

§ Researchers found that when people let their dog sleep in the bedroom, they actually had good sleep, no matter what the size of their dog.

§ However, people that let their dogs actually sleep in bed with them experience disrupted sleep.

§ Having them near you gives you comfort but having them right next to you can really affect your sleep patterns.

#TonyRomo

§ Tony Romo made his debut in the broadcast booth for CBS on Sunday.

§ The former Cowboys QB joined Jim Nantz to provide color commentary for the Raiders-Titans game, and he was pretty awesome!

§ Twitter, which hates everything, is all-in on the Romo experience.

§ Some of the tweets said: “Romo sounds like he’s been in the booth for years,” “He’s already light years better than Phil Simms,” “Tony Romo is calling out the play and defense before the QB even sees it!”