Mercedes in the Morning Show #594

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-JC has a friend that went on an animal safari and didn’t see one animal
7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes thinks women can’t raz each other the way JC razzes his friends
-JC wants to guess what TV Theme Song Mercedes thinks is the best
8:00 a.m.
-Remembering 9/11
-Mercedes’ life is being ruined by another Mercedes Martinez
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am
And check us out on social media:
Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM
Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM
Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc