What’s Trending on Tuesday, September 12, 2017

What’s Trending on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017
#Happy States
§ How happy are you living in Nevada?
§ A new study drew upon the findings of what “happiness” is and which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with lives.
§ Good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life.
§ Those findings found that the happiest states are Minnesota, Utah and Hawaii.
§ The least happy states are West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.
§ Nevada didn’t do so well…we were #37, scoring low for income growth and volunteer rate and high for divorce rates.
#KMart
§ Kmart is sprucing up their plus-size offerings and doing more to integrate them into the rest of the store.
§ And they are changing the name of their line…it will not be called “plus-size.” Instead, it will be called “Fabulously Sized.”
§ They’re expanding the range in intimate apparel and swimwear and are abolishing the phrase “plus-sizes” from its messaging.
§ They say as women are increasingly embracing their size, they saw a huge opportunity to grow their apparel and offer members more choices.
#ReverseWingedLiner
§ Ok, just stop…first there was the squiggle brow, then braided brows and now we have reverse winged liner.
§ This flip-flopped, mirror image makeup trend looks like a simple cat-eye at first glance, until you realize which way the wing is pointing.
§ Check out the pictures on our Facebook page? What do you think?
#HydrateNow
§ A new app could prevent your hangover!
§ The Hydrate Now app can help you by pinging you constantly throughout the night when you’re out partying with reminders to drink something besides booze!
§ When you download the app, enable the notifications when you go out, tap the homescreen when the party starts and tell it how much water you need to drink.
§ Depending on your selection, it will ping you every 20-100 minutes!