What’s Trending on Tuesday, September 12, 2017

By Mercedes
Photo Source: Getty Images/ Tara Moore

What’s Trending on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017

 

#Happy States

§ How happy are you living in Nevada?

§ A new study drew upon the findings of what “happiness” is and which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with lives.

§ Good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life.

§ Those findings found that the happiest states are Minnesota, Utah and Hawaii.

§ The least happy states are West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

§ Nevada didn’t do so well…we were #37, scoring low for income growth and volunteer rate and high for divorce rates.

 

#KMart

§ Kmart is sprucing up their plus-size offerings and doing more to integrate them into the rest of the store.

§ And they are changing the name of their line…it will not be called “plus-size.” Instead, it will be called “Fabulously Sized.”

§ They’re expanding the range in intimate apparel and swimwear and are abolishing the phrase “plus-sizes” from its messaging.

§ They say as women are increasingly embracing their size, they saw a huge opportunity to grow their apparel and offer members more choices.

 

#ReverseWingedLiner

§ Ok, just stop…first there was the squiggle brow, then braided brows and now we have reverse winged liner.

§ This flip-flopped, mirror image makeup trend looks like a simple cat-eye at first glance, until you realize which way the wing is pointing.

§ Check out the pictures on our Facebook page? What do you think?

 

#HydrateNow

§ A new app could prevent your hangover!

§ The Hydrate Now app can help you by pinging you constantly throughout the night when you’re out partying with reminders to drink something besides booze!

§ When you download the app, enable the notifications when you go out, tap the homescreen when the party starts and tell it how much water you need to drink.

§ Depending on your selection, it will ping you every 20-100 minutes!

