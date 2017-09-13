Bite 2017: Your Best Bite Winners Revealed!

With dozens of exceptional food options at Bite of Las Vegas, you might think it was impossible to choose any standouts for awards among those fabulous vendors.

However, our blue ribbon panel of experts tested the competition, engaged in spirited debate — and ultimately selected nearly a dozen Bite of Las Vegas food providers as 2017 Best Bite winners!

Take a look at the full list of your 2017 honorees!

Best Newcomer – Jackpot

Best Chicken Bite – Hash House A Go Go

Best Beef Bite – Fogo De Chao

Best Pork Bite – Cuban Goodies

Best Vegetarian Bite – Urban Turban

Best Seafood – Zabas

Best Dessert – Fluff Ice

Best Presentation – Big Mess BBQ

Most Creative Bite – Sweet Spot

Best Beverage – Texas Twisted Drink

Best Decorated Booth – Stacks & Yolks