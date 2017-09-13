Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Bite 2017: Your Best Bite Winners Revealed!

Big Mess BBQ; Sept. 9, 2017

With dozens of exceptional food options at Bite of Las Vegas, you might think it was impossible to choose any standouts for awards among those fabulous vendors.

However, our blue ribbon panel of experts tested the competition, engaged in spirited debate — and ultimately selected nearly a dozen Bite of Las Vegas food providers as 2017 Best Bite winners!

Take a look at the full list of your 2017 honorees!

Best Newcomer – Jackpot
Best Chicken Bite – Hash House A Go Go
Best Beef Bite – Fogo De Chao
Best Pork Bite – Cuban Goodies
Best Vegetarian Bite – Urban Turban
Best Seafood – Zabas
Best Dessert – Fluff Ice
Best Presentation – Big Mess BBQ
Most Creative Bite – Sweet Spot
Best Beverage – Texas Twisted Drink
Best Decorated Booth – Stacks & Yolks

 

