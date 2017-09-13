Bite 2017: Your Best Bite Winners Revealed!

With dozens of exceptional food options at Bite of Las Vegas, you might think it was impossible to choose any standouts for awards among those fabulous vendors.
However, our blue ribbon panel of experts tested the competition, engaged in spirited debate — and ultimately selected nearly a dozen Bite of Las Vegas food providers as 2017 Best Bite winners!
Take a look at the full list of your 2017 honorees!
Best Newcomer – Jackpot
Best Chicken Bite – Hash House A Go Go
Best Beef Bite – Fogo De Chao
Best Pork Bite – Cuban Goodies
Best Vegetarian Bite – Urban Turban
Best Seafood – Zabas
Best Dessert – Fluff Ice
Best Presentation – Big Mess BBQ
Most Creative Bite – Sweet Spot
Best Beverage – Texas Twisted Drink
Best Decorated Booth – Stacks & Yolks
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best DessertFluff Ice; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best DessertFluff Ice; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best Pork BiteCuban Goodies; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best Pork BiteCuban Goodies; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best SeafoodZabas; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best SeafoodZabas; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best Vegetarian BiteUrban Turban; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best Vegetarian BiteUrban Turban; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best Decorated BoothStacks & Yolks; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best Decorated BoothStacks & Yolks; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best Beef BiteFogo De Chao; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best Beef BiteFogo De Chao; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best Chicken BiteHash House A Go Go; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best Chicken BiteHash House A Go Go; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best BeverageTexas Twisted Drink; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best BeverageTexas Twisted Drink; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best NewcomerJackpot; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best NewcomerJackpot; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Most Creative BiteSweet Spot; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best Vegetarian BiteUrban Turban; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best Vegetarian BiteUrban Turban; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best Vegetarian BiteUrban Turban; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best PresentationBig Mess BBQ; Sept. 9, 2017
Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Best PresentationBig Mess BBQ; Sept. 9, 2017