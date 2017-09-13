Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mercedes in the Morning Show #594

By JC Fernandez
Filed Under: Charlotte Flair, Daily Dirt, Hot 3, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Podcast, What's Trending, WWE, WWE Smackdown LIVE, WWE Superstar

 

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes refuses to call a team by its new name
-Can you tell Twins Apart

7:00 a.m.
-WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair comes in as a surprise for JC

8:00 a.m.
-Mercedes keeps falling for Clickbate
-JC wanted to ask someone a question most people think is rude

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube

 

More from JC Fernandez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live