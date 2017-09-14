Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

What’s Trending on Thursday, September 16th, 2017

By Mercedes
Filed Under: concerts, Cord Cutting, Happy Couples, In Demand Tours, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, TV, What's Trending
(Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

What’s Trending on Thursday, September 14th, 2017

 

#InDemandTours

§ StubHub has announced the Top Fall US Tours and pop acts are dominating, which is a shift from the rock dominated summer.

§ Bruno Mars is the most in demand act for the Fall, followed by Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and U2.

§ The rest of the top 10 are pretty interesting: Depeche Mode, Billy Joel, Janet Jackson, Bob Seger and Harry Styles.

§ If price and location were not an issue, who would you want to see and where would you want to see them?

 

#HappyCouples

§ Relationship experts say there is one thing that many happy couples have in common.

§ They don’t blast relationship updates on Facebook.

§ It’s ok when couples share their love through pictures, usually documenting important moments like weddings, anniversaries, and vacations.

§ It’s when couples think it’s their duty to share every single moment of their lives on Facebook.

§ The experts say strong healthy couples don’t spend time on Facebook. Instead they love being with each other.

 

#CordCutting

§ 22 million U.S. adults will have cut their cable and satellite TV in 2017.

§ Younger audiences continue to switch to either exclusively watching video or watching them in combination with free-TV options.

§ Last year, even the Olympics and the election couldn not prevent younger audiences from abandoning pay TV.

§ By 2021, it’s estimated that around 30% of American adults won’t have traditional pay TV.

More from Mercedes
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live