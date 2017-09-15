What’s Trending on Friday, September 15th, 2017

#FergieandJosh

§ After eight years of marriage, Fergie and Josh Duhamel are going their separate ways.

§ They say, “We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

§ The couple has a 4-year-old son, Axel.

§ The celebrated their 8th anniversary back in January and gushed about each other on social media.

§ Back in May, Josh opened up in an interview saying they share “a lot of love for our son and have a good time together.”

#Extroverts

§ Study shows that socializing is completely exhausting—even for extroverts!

§ But, it can also make you very happy.

§ In fact, extroverts become more tired 3 hours after socializing than introverts do.

§ But the experts say that negative does not outweigh the positive effects on the mood and personality.

#OliveGarden

§ It took less than one second.

§ Olive Garden’s annual release of its popular never-ending pasta passes sold out immediately yesterday.

§ For $100, 22,000 lucky and fast-moving customers purchased passes that allowed them to have eight weeks’ worth of unlimited pasta, salad, soup and breadsticks from Sept. 25 through Nov. 19.

§ For just $100 more, the fastest 50 buyers got an all-inclusive, eight-week trips to Italy.

§ So, unlimited pasta bowls at Olive Garden are available for $9.99. For the pass-holders to make the most of their win, they should eat at Olive Garden more than 10 times over those two months.

#Bluetiful

§ Crayola’s newest crayon has finally got a name: Bluetiful

§ The name was voted on by fans who chose it over Dreams Come Blue, Blue Moon Bliss, Reach for the Stars and Star Spangled Blue.

§ Bluetiful will make its debut later this year, replacing the recently retired dandelion.

§ Scientists accidentally discovered the brilliant blue hue while experimenting with materials for use in electronics.