What’s Trending on Monday, September 18th, 2017

By Mercedes
Emmy statuettes await their recepients at the 64th annual Prime Time Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles, California September 23, 2012. Bowen won for the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. AFP PHOTO / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/GettyImages)

#Emmys

§ The 69th Annual Emmy Awards were last night with Stephen Colbert hosting.

§ He opened the show with a song and dance number about treason, tears and “Stranger Things”, including guest appearances from Chance the Rapper and some of the stars from “This Is Us.”

§ Some of the big winners from the evening include actors from the show “Big Little Lies,” and “Saturday Night Live.”

§ Donald Glover won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy and Outstanding Director for “Atlanta.”

 

#KevinHart

§ He made an emotional apology to his family and fans in which he’s admitted he put himself in a bad situation, resulting in an extortion attempt.

§ He said that he’s at a place at his life where he has a target on his back and because of that he should make smart decisions and recently he didn’t.

§ The blackmail attempt allegedly involves a woman who is demanding money from him in regards to a videotape that appears to show him and a woman engaging in sexually suggestive conduct.

§ His wife, Eniko, is currently 31 weeks pregnant with his third child (the first for the two of them.)

§ The couple recently celebrated their on0year wedding anniversary in August.

 

#ShakeShack

§ Today is National Cheeseburger Day!

§ And it’s great news that you live in Las Vegas because you can get a free Shake Shack burger today!

§ They’re teaming up with Door Dash (the food app) to get free burgers into the hands of all of us!

§ If you order through Door Dash between 11am and 2pm today and use the promo code SHACK at checkout, you’ll get a free burger!

 

#Interpreter

§ Officials in Manatee County, Florida are under fire after an interpreter for the deaf warned about pizza and monsters during an emergency briefing related to Hurricane Irma.

§ The man, Marshall Greene, a lifeguard for the country, has a brother who is deaf and he was used as the interpreter for a Sept. 8th press conference regarding the incoming storm.

§ Members of the deaf community say hey mostly signed gibberish, referencing “pizza,” “monsters,” and using the phrase “help you at that time to use bear big” during the event.

§ A spokesman for the county says the man was asked to sign because there was little time to find an interpreter before the news conference.

