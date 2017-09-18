What’s Trending on Monday, September 18th, 2017

#Emmys

§ The 69th Annual Emmy Awards were last night with Stephen Colbert hosting.

§ He opened the show with a song and dance number about treason, tears and “Stranger Things”, including guest appearances from Chance the Rapper and some of the stars from “This Is Us.”

§ Some of the big winners from the evening include actors from the show “Big Little Lies,” and “Saturday Night Live.”

§ Donald Glover won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy and Outstanding Director for “Atlanta.”

#KevinHart

§ He made an emotional apology to his family and fans in which he’s admitted he put himself in a bad situation, resulting in an extortion attempt.

§ He said that he’s at a place at his life where he has a target on his back and because of that he should make smart decisions and recently he didn’t.

§ The blackmail attempt allegedly involves a woman who is demanding money from him in regards to a videotape that appears to show him and a woman engaging in sexually suggestive conduct.

§ His wife, Eniko, is currently 31 weeks pregnant with his third child (the first for the two of them.)

§ The couple recently celebrated their on0year wedding anniversary in August.

#ShakeShack

§ Today is National Cheeseburger Day!

§ And it’s great news that you live in Las Vegas because you can get a free Shake Shack burger today!

§ They’re teaming up with Door Dash (the food app) to get free burgers into the hands of all of us!

§ If you order through Door Dash between 11am and 2pm today and use the promo code SHACK at checkout, you’ll get a free burger!

#Interpreter

§ Officials in Manatee County, Florida are under fire after an interpreter for the deaf warned about pizza and monsters during an emergency briefing related to Hurricane Irma.

§ The man, Marshall Greene, a lifeguard for the country, has a brother who is deaf and he was used as the interpreter for a Sept. 8th press conference regarding the incoming storm.

§ Members of the deaf community say hey mostly signed gibberish, referencing “pizza,” “monsters,” and using the phrase “help you at that time to use bear big” during the event.

§ A spokesman for the county says the man was asked to sign because there was little time to find an interpreter before the news conference.