Mercedes in the Morning Show #598

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-JC has been doing something wrong his whole life
7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes was reminded of something she was completely obsessed with
-JC and Mercedes talk about the perceived downside of their job
8:00 a.m.
-A radio friend of Mercedes & JC has cheated death MULTIPLE times
-JC thinks his bucket list is “weak sauce”
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am
And check us out on social media:
Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM
Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM
Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc