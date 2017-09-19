What’s Trending on Tuesday, September 19th, 2017

#LadyGaga

§ Lady Gaga has postponed her world tour’s European leg until next year because of ongoing health problems.

§ The six-week part of the Joanne World Tour was set to kick off in Barcelona on Sept. 21 and endo on October 28 in Germany.

§ She was also due to perform in 8 other locations including Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and France.

§ She is apparently suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform. She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement.

§ She plans to spend the next seven weeks working with doctors.

#PoorEating

§ Study shows eating badly is the leading cause of death worldwide.

§ 1 in 5 deaths worldwide can be attributed to poor diet…in particular, diets low in whole grains, fruits, nuts and seeds, fish oil and high in salt.

§ The findings also showed that while people are living longer, more years of their lives are spent being sick.

§ Experts say that death is a powerful motivator to address diseases that are killing us, but we are much less motivated to address the issues that lead to the illness.

#NFLValue

§ For the 11th consecutive year, the Cowboys are No. 1 on Forbes’ annual list of the NFL’s most valuable franchises with an estimated value of $4.8 billion.

§ Even though they haven’t been to a Super Bowl in more than 20 years, that hasn’t decreased their value.

§ Jerry Jones has made a nice return on his investment since he bought the team for $140 million in 1989.

§ The rest of the top five NFL franchises are the Patriots, Giants, Redskins, and the 49ers.

#Hostess

§ Love it or hate it, ‘tis the season for candy corn and with Halloween around the corner you may have noticed the candy has hit store shelves again, both in its traditional form and in new and creative ways.

§ There are candy-corn flavored Peeps. cookies, and now cupcakes.

§ Hostess has released the Candy Corn Cupcakes as a limited-edition item but some are saying not to waste your money.

§ One tester wrote, “Lies, lies, lies. Save your money…they’re just decorated like candy corn but not flavored anything like them.”