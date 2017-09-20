Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

What’s Trending on Wedesday, September 20th, 2017

By Mercedes
What’s Trending on Wednesday, September 20th, 2017

 

 #MexicoCity

§ The death toll continues to rise following a devastating 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Mexico.

§ At least 139 people are dead, most of those in the state of Morelos, which is just south of Mexico City.

§ The tremors topple buildings in the country’s capital.

§ Video take during the quake shows some structures simply collapsing on themselves.

§ Rescuers worked into the night to search through the rubble in hopes of finding survivors.

§ The earthquake was centered some 70-miles southeast of Mexico City.

 

 #DietBreaks

§ Study shows that diet “breaks” can boost weight loss!

§ If you’re dieting, you may want to think about taking 2 weeks off because it could help you lose the pounds and keep them off.

§ The study found that continuous dieting may hinder weight loss.

§ Men that take 2-week breaks during their diets lost an average of 17 pounds more during a 16-week period of time.

§ Continuous dieting causes a “famine reaction” which is a survival mechanism to help humans survive and doesn’t allow for optimum weight loss.

 

#iOS11

§ Apple fans were excited when the company rolled out iOS11 yesterday…it’s a pretty huge update.

§ Some of the most exciting features that people are talking about are the new control center that’s been redesigned to fit on one page.

§ Emergency mode: now you can press the sleep/wake button five times to activate Emergency Mode. It disables Touch ID and Face ID so no one can force you to unlock your phone.

§ Wi-Fi password…if you’re at a friend’s house and their password is complicated or they don’t remember it, you can join a network that your friend is on and share it.

§ Do Not Disturb while driving…it silences all notifications so you can stay focused on the road.

§ Those are just a few…we have a list of 15 really cool hidden features posted on our Facebook page.

 

#ExerciseCities

§ Do you think Las Vegas has a high percentage of residents that exercise? Apparently, we don’t.

§ A new poll ranks nearly 200 cities based on the percentage of residents that exercise regularly and we came in at 51.8%…that’s 118th place.

§ So what cities have the most active residents? No. 1 was Boulder, Colorado followed by Ft. Collins, CO, San Luis Obispo, CA, Greeley, CO and Santa Rosa, CA.

§ The laziest cities were Hickory NC, Akron, OH, and Cedar Rapids, IA.

