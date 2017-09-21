IT is time to get your fright on with Las Vegas’ scariest Halloween haunted house — and every October, it’s a must-do for any Las Vegas local. This weekend (September 23-24th), we’ll be giving you a chance to win tickets to Fright Dome 2017, now in its 15th year. Fright Dome is a yearly Halloween tradition held at Circus Circus, where the Adventure Dome turns into Fright Dome, featuring 250,000 “scare” feet of fear, six new haunted houses, four all-new scare zones, live shows and much more. Fright Dome has been ranked as one of the top 5 haunted houses in the United States. Be sure to listen to Mix 94.1 all weekend long for your chance to win.