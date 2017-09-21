Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mercedes in the Morning Show #600

By JC Fernandez
Filed Under: Daily Dirt, Dan Reynolds, Fitz & The Tantrums, Gabby Reece, Hot 3, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Podcast, Show 600, The Script, What's Trending

 

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.
-Former Pro Volleyball Player Gabby Reece calls into the show

7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes & JC want to know “if the person whose poster you had on the wall as a kid called you, who would it be?”
-Mercedes & JC play some surprise/mystery audio

8:00 a.m.
-Mercedes has names for her neighbors
-JC & Mercedes reveal what they would do if the world were to end Saturday

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube

 

More from JC Fernandez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live