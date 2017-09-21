What’s Trending on Thursday, September 21st, 2017

#JayZ

§ Jay-Z’s name has been thrown around as a possibility for the halftime show at Super Bowl 52 in Minnesota but reports say it’s not going to happen.

§ Sources say he has no interest performing there, despite the rumors that he could take the stage with Justin Timberlake.

§ His wife, Beyonce, headlined the halftime show in 2013 and made another appearance at Super Bowl 50.

#ChildPreference

§ Survey shows U.S. parents don’t prefer boys anymore. Based on data from 1960 to 2000, researchers concluded that, on average, parents appeared to favor sons based on two factors:

-If a couple’s first child was a girl, it was more likely the father would leave.

-For families that stayed together, a female first child led to more children in the future.

§ Using new data from 2008-2013, researchers have found that it is a reversal now…families that stay together and have a girl first have fewer future children and the number of single-parent mothers has been cut in half.

§ It indicates that the preference for sons has waned or that fewer parents have the sexist belief that sons are inherently better.

§ Why would a female first child lead to fewer children in the future? The best explanation is that parents recognize that girls are more expensive to raise because they are more likely to go to college than boys.

#SabrinaTheTeenageWitch

§ Sabrina is about to get a CW makeover. The network that brought you “Riverdale” will develop “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” a horror drama set in the Archie Comics universe.

§ The show is a take on “Sabrina the Teeage Witch” that dives into the darkness of witchcraft and the occult.

§ The show isn’t based on the original Sabrina comics but instead on the comic series that was started in 2014.

§ And we’re not going to have Melissa Joan Hart in this version…sources say the front runners right now are Dove Cameron and Sabrina Carpenter.