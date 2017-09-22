Kendall Jenner Stars in Fergie’s Stylish ‘Enchanté’ Video

By Hayden Wright

Fergie’s second solo studio album Double Dutchess is out today, and the former Black Eyed Peas singer released a video for “Enchanté (Carine)” featuring model Kendall Jenner. In the clip, Kendall wanders a minimalist home/soundstage in various trendy outfits, surrounded by carbon copies of herself. Fergie doesn’t appear in the video but Jenner lip-syncs along to her new track. “Enchanté” is one of several ambitious visuals Fergie has released—with more to come.

The song’s French-language chorus and stylish video (as well as its subtitle) were inspired by noted fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, formerly of Vogue Paris.

“She’s a legend — she knows what she wants, she’s very detail-orientated, which I love — and very chic,” Fergie told Women’s Wear Daily. “For me, I like to learn from people like her, to elevate my style. Like I learned from her with hosiery, it was very important to have the line straight up the back of the leg. So now anytime with the hosiery, the line must be meticulously straight! Even how to say ‘oui’ — like a chic Parisian girl. [My song] ‘Enchanté’ is an homage to her, because she would teach me these chic little things and talk about Brigitte Bardot and such. You can’t help but be attracted to that and learn from it — I just love being a sponge in all of it.”

Watch the video for “Enchanté (Carine)” below: