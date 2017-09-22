What’s Trending on Friday, September 22, 2017

What’s Trending on Friday, September 22nd, 2017

#JerryLewis

§ Jerry Lewis left nothing to his six sons in his will.

§ Reports from theblast.com say that the comedy legend and host of the MDA telethon signed a last will and testament in 2012 that excluded each son by name.

§ According to the will, Lewis wrote, “…it being my intention that they shall receive no benefits.”

§ Lewis was 91 when he died last month in Las Vegas from heart failure.

#FooFighters

§ People are still talking about the Foo Fighters’ appearance on Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night.

§ If you missed it, the crew belted tracks like “All My Life,” “Learn to Fly,” and “Best of You” which left Corden breathless.

§ They even had a drum-off when they stopped at a Guitar Center.

§ Check out the entire video on our Facebook page.

#BYU

§ Students are rejoicing at BYU as the University begins selling caffeinated soda.

§ It’s the first time in over 60 years that the school, which was founded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has allowed the beverages.

§ The school said the decision to allow the caffeinated soda on campus was a response to student demand.

§ A lot of students have been snapping photos and videos as they pour themselves giant cups of Coca-Cola, with one saying, “BYU is about to get lit!”

§ Many people believe Mormons must abstain from caffeine entirely but that’s not true.

§ According to a statement put out by the church in 2012, prohibited items are “alcoholic drinks, smoking or chewing of tobacco, and hot drinks” taught by church leaders to refer specifically to tea and coffee.”

#MaplePecanLatte

§ Today is the first day of fall and I think it’s safe to say that we are reaching our max when it comes to pumpkin spice.

§ Fortunately, Starbucks has a new product that will cure you of your pumpkin spice fatigue.

§ Yesterday they announced a brand new beverage that is sure to give the PSL a run for its money as the falliest of fall drinks.

§ The Maple Pecan Latte is “inspired by classic fall flavors and the iconic changing leaves of the season,” and “features warming notes of maple syrup, pecan and brown butter.”

§ Plus starting today, they will have limited edition fall-themed hot beverage cups…they say they will come in “some of the most popular color tones of the fall season” like aqua and burnt orange.