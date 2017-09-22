Win the Ultimate Imagine Dragons Prize Package!

When Imagine Dragons come home to play Las Vegas, it isn’t just a simple concert. So this week’s contest (Sept. 25-29) is no simple ticket giveaway…instead, you could be the super-big winner who walks away with an entire Imagine Dragons prize package.

From Mon. through Thursday, be listening to Mix 94.1 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for your chance to win. When you hear an Imagine Dragons song, be caller 20 and you’ll get a copy of the band’s new album “Evolve.” Those winners will also qualify for a daily grand prize drawing: a pair of tickets to see Imagine Dragons at T-Mobile Arena on Fri., Sept. 29.

Oh, but we’re not done…those daily grand prize winners will also be in the running to be the one true Ultimate Imagine Dragons Grand Prize winner. In addition to your show tickets, your prize includes a pass down into the photo pit during the show and a special backstage prize package, including drumsticks, a guitar pick and a signed set list.

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity…and be listen to Mix 94.1 all week between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.