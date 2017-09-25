A CD copy of the Original Broadway Cast Recording to the critically acclaimed musical, “Dear Evan Hansen” – IN STORES NOW. Featuring the show’s anthem, “Waving Through The Window”.

This release is the companion piece to the 6x Tony Award Winning Musical which continues to be one of the hottest shows on Broadway. Vogue calls the Original Broadway Cast recording “Terrific, gripping, and heartfelt”.

The album is available now for streaming and purchase at digital retailers nationwide.

Promotional considertion provided by Atlantic Records.

