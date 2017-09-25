What’s Trending on Monday, September 25th, 2017

#GagaFiveFootTwo

§ Lady Gaga’s new Netflix documentary came out and everyone is talking about how raw and real it got.

§ It’s called “Gaga: Five Foot Two,” and she addressed her day-to-day battles with chronic pain, her feud with Madonna, and the fear she had in releasing the album, “Joanne.”

§ It also shows the road leading up to her Super Bowl performance this year.

#Hepeated

§ Have you heard of the term “Hepeated” before?

§ This term might be the new “manslaining.”

§ If you’re a woman, you may have had the experience of suggesting something that has fallen on deaf ears.

§ But, when the same idea is later expressed by a man, it’s heralded as brilliant.

§ That’s being “hepeated” and it happens when a man repeats your ignored idea and everyone thinks he’s a genius.

§ Here’s how you use it: “Ugh, I got hepeated in that meeting again” or “He totally hepeated me!”

#JenniferLopez

§ After asking the public to donate aid to Puerto Rico, Jennifer Lopez has put her money where her mouth is.

§ She flew to New York Sunday morning after her show at Planet Hollywood to join New York governor Andrew Cuomo in a press conference announcing aid to Puerto Rico.

§ She is personally pledging $1 million dollars from the proceeds of her Las Vegas shows. She hasn’t heard from all her family in Puerto Rico following the devastation Hurricane Maria inflicted on the region.

§ Aside from her donation, Alex Rodriguez, the New York Yankees, Major League Baseball, her ex Marc Anthony have all pledged to help.

§ She is also working with Mark Cuban and they have two airplanes full of help and generators ready to fly to the island.

§ If you can help, you can donate at unitedforpuertorico.com.

#SNL

§ Jay-Z, Sam Smith, and Pink are the musical guests for SNL’s Season 43. The fall premiere will be this Saturday.

§ For the premiere, Jay-Z will pair up with Ryan Gosling.

§ Sam Smith will perform on October 7th with Gal Gadot hosting.

§ And Pink will perform on October 14th with Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani.