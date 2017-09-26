What’s Trending on Tuesday, September 26th, 2017

#CardiB

§ Cardi B dethrones Taylor Swift on the Billboard charts!

§ In the process, she has made rap history with “Bodak Yellow.”

§ Cardi has become the first female rapper to hit #1 without the assistance of any other artists in almost two decades.

§ The last time that happened was when Lauryn Hill debuted “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and had the top spot for two weeks in November of 1998.

#JobDivorceRates

§ A new study has found the jobs that have the highest divorce rates and it’s not good news if you work in gaming.

§ Gaming managers have the highest divorce rate at 52.9%, with long hours, an environment around alcohol, gambling and a party atmosphere to blame.

§ Experts say this puts a lot of strains on a relationship.

§ Coming in next was bartenders, flight attendants, gaming service workers.

§ Occupations with high divorce rates have at least one of two things in common, according to experts: low annual income and irregular or unconventional working hours.

#TRL

§ MTV is a week away from debuting its revamp of TRL and they unveiled the performers for its October 2nd premiere: Ed Sheeran and Migos.

§ The show will air live, weekdays at 3:30 pm from MTV’s newly expanded Times Square studio.

§ The show will be hosted by internet sensation D.C. Young Fly and the “TRL Squad.”

#HurtsDonuts

§ Stephen King’s “It” may be messing with the clown business, but in the Frisco suburb of Dallas, it’s given the owners of Hurts doughnuts a brilliant idea.

§ Have a scary clown deliver their delicious treats on to your enemies.

§ This terrifying clown shows up with red balloons and a box of donuts to deliver terror and deliciousness at the same time.

§ Unfortunately, this is only happening for a limited time and in Dallas but I see no reason why one of the amazing donut shops in Las Vegas could do the same thing!